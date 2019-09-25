As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Wills Financial Group Boosted Holding; 1492 Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Qad (QADA) by $613,120 as Stock Price Declined

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 52,862 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 68,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 56,900 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 1,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QAD (QADA) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QAD Inc. Unveils QAD Adaptive Applications and QAD Adaptive ERP – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.072 Per Class A Share and $0.06 Per Class B Share – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 194,923 shares to 472,227 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 8,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.