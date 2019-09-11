As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Boosted by $10.41 Million Its Stake; Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Market Value Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $284.78. About 470,081 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 455.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 1,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott Incorporated reported 120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ims Cap, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,317 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management reported 4,145 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs reported 1,098 shares stake. Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,464 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability stated it has 84,414 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.69% or 915 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Goelzer Inv Management has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 4,961 shares. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) stated it has 265 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney holds 0.27% or 611 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc invested in 174,155 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23,237 shares to 5,641 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,849 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

