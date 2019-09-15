As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Tci Wealth Advisors Increased Its Stake; Infosys Limited (INFY) Shares Rose While Lsv Asset Management Cut Stake by $592,000

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (INFY) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 59,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 110,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Infosys Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 9.36M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q DIV/SHR 20.50 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS HAS NOT RECIEVED ANY ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS, FINAL DIVIDEND APRIL 12-13; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1880.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.40 million for 21.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc. by 141,000 shares to 9.22 million shares, valued at $45.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 84,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

