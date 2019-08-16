As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Sonata Capital Group Has Cut Stake by $1.50 Million; Community Bank Of Raymore Maintains Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

