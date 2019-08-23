As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Sns Financial Group Lifted by $3.78 Million Its Holding; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake Maintained by South Dakota Investment Council

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 100,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 991,730 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.65 million, up from 890,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.96M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,302 shares to 17,259 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 12,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,242 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 4.05% or 41,300 shares in its portfolio. Axiom Investors Limited Liability Corp De accumulated 3.14% or 57,527 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Frontier Invest holds 2,784 shares. 31,274 are held by Private Advisor Gru Inc Llc. Baxter Bros holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 561 shares. 501,183 were accumulated by Adage Cap Partners Gp. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 4,967 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Churchill Corp stated it has 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.06% or 31,451 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,494 shares. Consolidated Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 901 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0.76% or 619,682 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc by 53,776 shares to 51,379 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,500 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

