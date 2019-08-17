As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shelton Capital Management Increased Position by $15.13 Million; General Electric Company (GE) Holder Hikari Power LTD Upped Its Stake by $1.21 Million

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 134,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After Hours: NVIDIA Notches Q2 Beats, GE CEO Buys Stock Amid Company Fraud Allegations – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy General Electric Stock After GEâ€™s Earnings, Guidance Beat? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Management Inc holds 10,375 shares. Lynch Assoc In owns 79,989 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 369,500 shares. Moreover, Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21,079 shares. John G Ullman & Associates holds 0.42% or 232,754 shares in its portfolio. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Cohen Management invested in 49,055 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 36,643 shares. 28.11 million are owned by Capital. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Avenir Corporation reported 12,750 shares. Korea Corp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,610 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 57,050 shares to 106,300 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 65,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,190 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Inv reported 5,816 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual owns 175,450 shares. Zweig accumulated 4.41% or 22,263 shares. Trb Lp accumulated 6,100 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Gladius Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,574 shares. Corda Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,474 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Fosun reported 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ledyard Natl Bank reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenbrier Prns Capital Mngmt owns 35,000 shares. Old Dominion Capital Inc holds 1.29% or 1,930 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% or 5,519 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 4,145 shares. Lmr Partners Llp accumulated 8,514 shares. 748 were accumulated by Kistler.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 1,310 shares to 237 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 10,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.