As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $46.88 Million; Mraz Amerine & Associates Position in Loews (L) Has Trimmed by $367,470

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59M, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 328,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, down from 335,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 2.23 million shares traded or 115.53% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTOR DEADLINE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against L Brands, Inc. and Impending Deadline â€“ LB – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “L Brands Still Can’t Fix Its Biggest Problems – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fairfax Finl Hldgs Ltd Sub Vtg (FRFHF) by 1,159 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $183.62M for 20.89 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 108,489 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

