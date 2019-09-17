As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Decreased by $378,600 Its Position; Fluor New (FLR) Valuation Declined While Mason Street Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $1.80 Million

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $7.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.3. About 1.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 274.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 74,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 19,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 1.17M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.66 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Incorporated reported 2,195 shares. Sit Invest accumulated 7,709 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Inc holds 2.84% or 12,149 shares. Beacon Grp invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary accumulated 31,223 shares. Chatham Cap Group has 241 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 6,489 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields And Com Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Management owns 9,599 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Llc invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Ann Savings Bank invested in 201 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks accumulated 11,745 shares. Tikvah Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,219 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Incorporated accumulated 142 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 0.25% or 215 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc invested in 0.04% or 10,972 shares. 71 are held by Farmers Merchants. Fdx holds 10,789 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 3,700 shares. Tctc Lc reported 341,467 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 2.46 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). State Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 2.47 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 487,071 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 13,388 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 77,583 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 56,808 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 11,209 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 25,808 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,597 shares to 199,495 shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,798 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.