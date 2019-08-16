As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ithaka Group Has Cut by $979,000 Its Stake; As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Share Price Declined, Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Position by $530,882

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 39,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 44,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 944,298 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares to 157,170 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 25,914 shares to 239,143 shares, valued at $19.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 653,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.