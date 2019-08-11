As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Contour Asset Management Cut by $1.35 Million Its Position; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shares Rose, Jhl Capital Group Increased by $47.12 Million Its Stake

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi, its first electric heavy duty truck, is “substantially” similar to Nikola’s design, Nikola Motor said in a court filing; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s $2.6 Billion Payday For Elon Musk Garners More Opposition — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: HAS NOT YET RECEIVED ANY DATA FROM CAR; 02/04/2018 – But Gene Munster says these headlines can distract from Tesla’s potential to disrupt multiple industries; 27/03/2018 – ‘Tesla is going to come roaring back,’ says Silicon Valley entrepreneur; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson The advisory firm Glass Lewis says it is concerned by the venture capitalist’s “fairly extraordinary” leave of absence; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk can’t shake lawsuit over Tesla’s SolarCity deal; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SUSPENDS MODEL 3 ASSEMBLY LINE FOR 4-5 DAYS: BUZZFEED; 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Liberty Capital Mngmt has 3.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,635 shares. Arrow Financial has 3.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,805 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1,089 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 5,530 were reported by Scott And Selber Inc. Management Corp Va holds 298 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3,828 shares. Fil accumulated 157,685 shares. Weatherly Asset Lp invested 5.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Nomura Hldgs has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,787 are owned by Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Liability. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Llc reported 482 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.66M shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt owns 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,400 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.