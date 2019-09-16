As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Lowered by $1.00 Million Its Holding; Sandler Capital Management Increases Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 164.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 89,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 143,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.06M, up from 54,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 50,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 104,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,116 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward reported 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Blue Edge Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.27% or 13,456 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 17,951 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 1.94% or 213,063 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 25,605 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 2,637 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 4,083 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Woodmont Inv Counsel invested in 20,676 shares. Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 9.29% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Prudential Financial invested in 3.43 million shares. Greatmark Invest Partners accumulated 4,417 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 13,723 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 217,626 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $92.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

