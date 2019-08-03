As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Markston International Has Trimmed Holding

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 7,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 72,754 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 80,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.80M shares traded or 38.09% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14,333 shares to 468,776 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C by 10,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,476 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.71M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.08% or 3.18 million shares. Strategic Finance Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 1.29 million shares. 7,149 are owned by Naples Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 55,378 shares or 0.03% of the stock. John G Ullman & Assoc owns 79,650 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group owns 9,350 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 306,836 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt has 0.17% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lipe & Dalton has 3.23% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Markston Interest Lc stated it has 72,754 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 14,535 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). North Star Management owns 900 shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

