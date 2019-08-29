As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Caprock Group Increased Its Position; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Its Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 16,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 14,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 630,217 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 997 shares. Viking Investors Lp holds 311,719 shares. Legacy Cap Partners has invested 2.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il has 964 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Horseman Capital Mgmt invested in 1.72% or 2,805 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Co holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,844 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 292 shares. Nwi Mgmt LP accumulated 3.73% or 80,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 1.12% or 182,683 shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Capital Ltd owns 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 57,442 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dnb Asset As invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tennessee-based Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust reported 1,972 shares stake. Bridges Investment Inc owns 30,049 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 4,140 shares to 11,124 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 49,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,237 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 1,859 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv holds 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 2,595 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 46,827 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 22,568 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Comml Bank has 0.2% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 570,332 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 23,590 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 21,457 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Marietta Investment Prtnrs Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 1,771 were accumulated by Citizens Northern Corporation. Shine Advisory Service reported 319 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 5,437 shares stake. Fred Alger reported 8,032 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 65,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,538 shares to 130,238 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 38,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,494 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).