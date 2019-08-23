As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Hallmark Capital Management Cut Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $322,784

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 1,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 111,822 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68 million, down from 113,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.96. About 320,715 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.81. About 923,103 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.92 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (FM) by 16,743 shares to 401,594 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 30,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.80 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.