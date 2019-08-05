As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Decreased Holding; Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Zoetis (ZTS) Holding as Market Value Rose

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 689 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 billion, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $47.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.2. About 712,297 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 49,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 37,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 87,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.27. About 117,400 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 48,500 shares to 130,651 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 8,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.51 million for 35.14 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison Ptnrs holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 10,000 shares. Shelton Capital has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 374 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc holds 4,172 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 3,485 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Caxton LP holds 4,277 shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.48% or 37,721 shares. North Star Inv accumulated 22,525 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 55,960 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Associated Banc holds 0.36% or 62,701 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 4.94 million shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Captrust Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,398 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth (VUG) by 10,680 shares to 169,187 shares, valued at $26.46B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Canada (EWC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital owns 4,484 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 2.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 92,377 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South State reported 8,205 shares. Herald Management Limited accumulated 1,165 shares. Consolidated Inv Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,250 shares. 5,847 are held by Maple Cap Mngmt Inc. Letko Brosseau Associate Incorporated invested in 325 shares. First Finance In owns 444 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,270 were reported by Daiwa Sb Investments Limited. Security Bancorp Of So Dak holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 233 shares. Ally Incorporated invested in 4.07% or 12,000 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 1.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,153 shares. Altfest L J Co Incorporated reported 43,947 shares.