As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Sand Hill Global Advisors Lowered Stake; Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Wendell David Associates Has Increased Position by $487,860

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $24.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 154,970 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, up from 152,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triple Frond Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 7.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 271,300 shares. Bell Fincl Bank reported 2,227 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp owns 5,855 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Twin Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,062 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability has invested 1.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,045 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 238,300 are held by Duquesne Family Office Lc. Legacy Private Tru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,164 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.73% stake. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 2.50 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,228 shares to 12,522 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 762,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

