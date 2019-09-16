As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Barometer Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) as Share Price Rose

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc analyzed 61,658 shares as the company's stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 483,166 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91M, down from 544,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 999,368 shares traded or 62.47% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.49% or 160,122 shares in its portfolio. Lipe Dalton reported 0.27% stake. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 8,544 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.29% or 10,266 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 2.57% or 252,784 shares. Financial Counselors invested in 18,088 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.25% or 3,266 shares. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 29,692 shares. Scholtz And Limited Liability Company reported 4,413 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 8,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 407,152 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 26,606 shares. Murphy Mgmt Incorporated reported 9,025 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 2,400 shares to 11,900 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,500 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).