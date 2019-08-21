As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Qs Investors Has Lifted by $14.43 Million Its Position; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding Held by Berkshire Asset Management Llc

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 8,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 26,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11M, up from 18,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $18.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1820. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 18,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 574,365 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 556,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 429,244 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart has 0.15% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, Natixis Lp has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 29,080 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 61,032 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 569,564 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 61,951 shares. Daiwa Secs Group invested in 5,335 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 6,849 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 309,405 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Speece Thorson Capital invested in 3.88% or 334,063 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt invested in 72,519 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 7,025 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 1 shares. First Manhattan Commerce has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 51,467 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM) by 23,711 shares to 67,295 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Sector Etf (XLE) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,434 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,801 shares to 432,690 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,706 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Melvin Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 182,295 shares or 3.8% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 2.14% or 1.11 million shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 67,985 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Pa owns 1,543 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Allstate stated it has 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Cap Ltd holds 1.17% or 3,530 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc owns 1,076 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,642 shares. Westwood Management Il has invested 10.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) owns 5,542 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,333 were reported by Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

