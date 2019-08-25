As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted by $336,420 Its Position; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Vident Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Its Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85 million, up from 9,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 11,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 68,588 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 80,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.58 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.27 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

