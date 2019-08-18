As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Position by $1.41 Million; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake by $591,990 as Stock Price Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 226,235 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Teva – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “It’s Not Too Late To Buy PROS Holdings, Stifel Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Covia Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CVIA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup – Divestments Completed, Focus On The Operations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CorePoint Lodging Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust accumulated 0% or 696 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 22,874 shares in its portfolio. Wms Partners Ltd Llc owns 7,033 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 248,211 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Company invested in 0.38% or 37,149 shares. Glenmede Communication Na holds 0% or 1,675 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.05% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Citigroup Inc holds 12,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 158,830 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 80,047 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 72,766 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 19,164 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Disciplined Growth Mn reported 0.22% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 110,363 shares.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invs Ltd Company Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,416 shares. 18,000 were accumulated by Js Capital Ltd Liability Com. Frontier Inv Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,784 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 9,119 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. California-based Pure Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc owns 599 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated stated it has 21,644 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 313 shares. Mitchell Capital Management Co owns 4.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,173 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lowe Brockenbrough Comm invested in 1.97% or 7,909 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1,881 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Dips a Big Toe Into Virtual Reality – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 4,305 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.