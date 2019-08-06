As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Position by $352,440; As Hologic (HOLX) Market Value Rose, Bank Of Montreal Raised Holding by $36.49 Million

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 230.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 760,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.73 million, up from 329,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 1.54 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 13,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 476,237 shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 4.65% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 438,959 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. 268,970 were reported by American Mgmt. Everence Cap Inc holds 0.06% or 6,559 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7.35 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 24,260 shares. Domini Impact Investments Ltd Llc owns 5,906 shares. Da Davidson Communications reported 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.06% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 21,731 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 361,462 shares to 171,796 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 958,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

