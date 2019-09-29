As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Northstar Group Increased Its Holding by $1.48 Million; Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 783 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, up from 2,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 189,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 975,217 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237.96M, up from 785,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 3.87 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett And stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 493 were reported by Motco. Axiom Interest Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De has 3.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsc Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 325 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,519 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 1.52 million shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Co invested in 353 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 2.21% or 10,921 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corp has 647 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2,740 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Inv Advisers Llc holds 3.23% or 10,152 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj owns 10,289 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 4,722 were reported by Bailard Incorporated. Selz Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,900 shares.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,238 shares to 17,358 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 79,408 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $129.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 217,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

