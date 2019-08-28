As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Northstar Group Has Increased Holding; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Value Rose While Nli International Trimmed by $398,400 Its Holding

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 89,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 93,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.61. About 3.84 million shares traded or 81.35% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,620 shares to 35,990 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 28,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.52 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.