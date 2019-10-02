As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, North Star Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $620,904; As Centene Corp. (CNC) Valuation Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Decreased by $3.17 Million Its Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 60,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 789,596 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.41 million, down from 850,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 2.77M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 328 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 3,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $23.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1711.97. About 1.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene (NYSE:CNC) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Canopy Health Set to Expand Health Net SmartCare – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Reminder: Centene Corporation’s 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 31,174 shares to 431,450 shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.09% or 8,621 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 80,322 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.08% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares accumulated 15,900 shares. Stevens Cap Lp reported 195,817 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company reported 126,550 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 263,822 shares. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.15 million shares. Psagot Invest House invested in 6,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 178,499 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,379 shares to 13,037 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 16,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,371 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).