As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Jag Capital Management Increased Position by $9.70 Million; Crow Point Partners Stake in Dte Energy Company (DTE) Cut by $3.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.81 million, up from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Company (DTE) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 1.28 million shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 279,027 shares to 58,182 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 23,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,739 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 125,000 shares to 316,001 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $375.68 million for 16.21 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

