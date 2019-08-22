As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Ims Capital Management Lowered by $546,460 Its Position; Magna Intl (MGA) Valuation Declined While Nexus Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.14. About 1.60M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 31,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 346,033 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85M, up from 314,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 236,974 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s largest campus opens in India – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Amazon ETFs Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based First City Capital Mngmt has invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,066 were reported by Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 1,616 shares in its portfolio. S R Schill & has 1.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,578 shares. 470 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. Narwhal Mgmt holds 3,261 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. 37,212 were reported by Castleark Llc. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 5,568 shares stake. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc holds 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 31,598 shares. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 50,190 were reported by Dupont Mgmt. Meritage reported 15,667 shares stake. Middleton & Ma accumulated 5.51% or 19,307 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp reported 1.59% stake. Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,150 shares.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is it Time to Buy This Award-Winning Automotive Supplier Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.