As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased by $918,105 Its Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Has Trimmed Its Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Position as Shares Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 10,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.56% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.70M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 4,267 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q REV. $193.7M, EST. $181.5M; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 01/05/2018 – HURN SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.10 TO $2.40, EST. $2.24; 02/04/2018 – Press Ganey Announces New Leadership Model to Support the Transformational Journey; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Backs FY Rev $720M-$760M; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 29/03/2018 Huron Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP-AMENDED INCREASES ALLOWABLE AMOUNT OF INCREASES TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT/NEW/ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS FROM $100 MLN TO $150 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 2,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $19.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1693.51. About 906,625 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.91 million shares or 4.40% more from 20.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 576,940 shares. 14,076 were reported by Rice Hall James And Assoc. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 176,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap accumulated 301,517 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Advisory Network Limited Company has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 20 shares. Sei Invs reported 32,853 shares. 1.19 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. 37,315 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 111,809 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,793 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 206,163 shares. California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.02% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 578,148 shares to 5.38 million shares, valued at $117.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 587,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Analysts await Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. HURN’s profit will be $15.12M for 22.81 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Huron Consulting Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,400 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd owns 3,003 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd has invested 1.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duff And Phelps Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas owns 90,638 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. 31,797 were accumulated by Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability. Alley Ltd holds 2.43% or 4,541 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Na stated it has 20,088 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 115 shares. 537,300 are owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Becker Mgmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 143 shares. National Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 414,965 shares. Cannell Peter B Co owns 1,951 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 5,534 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn reported 0.17% stake.

