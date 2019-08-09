As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Lowered Holding by $774,300; As Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Share Value Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Has Raised Its Holding

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 8,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 34,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.37M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 334,185 shares traded or 33.17% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, C V Starr Communication Inc has 8.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,231 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 69,076 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 18,040 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.17% or 4,656 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 2.09% or 11,584 shares. Bb&T stated it has 24,712 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Llc Ny has 13,128 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Hartford holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 770 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,054 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 177 shares stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,563 shares to 162,423 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 69,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Should Repurpose GameStop To Prime Stores – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook testing resale of subscription VOD – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 89,063 shares to 43,700 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Southwest Gas Holdings’s (NYSE:SWX) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Citigroup Inc reported 12,406 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 2,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 38,115 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.04% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 197,946 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Co reported 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp reported 1.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Lpl Finance Ltd Co owns 8,526 shares. Strs Ohio reported 20,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 73,328 shares. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 9,903 shares. Cutter Brokerage has 2,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Sei holds 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 65,502 shares.