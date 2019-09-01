As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Lifted Its Position; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Holder Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 411 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 6,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 199,318 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 201,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95 million shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 5,922 shares to 43,556 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 5,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,929 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsr Ltd has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Capital Management Llc owns 908,167 shares for 6.13% of their portfolio. Addison Cap accumulated 873 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs holds 1.12% or 151,910 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors invested in 2.31% or 6,828 shares. 858 are held by Bangor Commercial Bank. White Pine Capital owns 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 873 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monroe Bancorporation & Mi invested in 719 shares. Hartford Fin Mgmt accumulated 542 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 429 shares. 15,890 are owned by First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, S R Schill And Assocs has 1.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,578 shares. Hodges Inc owns 1,035 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time to Buy the Dip in Amazon.com Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Buy Amazon Stock Here or on a Deeper Dip? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bankshares Trust Com reported 35,429 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 2.5% or 1.71 million shares. Beacon Financial Gp accumulated 1,755 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 176,150 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 89,828 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 30,315 shares. 7,187 are held by Indiana Trust & Management. Mar Vista Investment Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.05 million shares. Investec Asset holds 1.49% or 2.37 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 1,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset owns 158,592 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc accumulated 48,557 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.18% or 7,522 shares. Whitnell & invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 14,403 shares to 29,814 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.