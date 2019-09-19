As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Stillwater Investment Management Cut by $632,262 Its Holding; Holder Td Asset Management Has Boosted American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 9,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 392,539 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.55 million, up from 383,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 2.68M shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, down from 4,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com owns 21,265 shares. Generation Invest Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,506 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.96% or 337 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Advsrs holds 0.63% or 725 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt invested in 1,006 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 83,800 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50 shares. S R Schill Assocs reported 1,766 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,270 shares. Notis has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,321 shares. 139 were reported by Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Company. Eagle Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 907,105 shares or 6.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.18% or 38,856 shares. Becker Mngmt has 143 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP stated it has 233,136 shares or 4.54% of all its holdings.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 190,217 shares. Moreover, Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.17% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 118,612 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh reported 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 24,516 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc reported 142,514 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 138,834 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.2% or 195,034 shares. First Trust invested in 0.29% or 35,212 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 391,688 shares. Cornerstone has 0.04% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,848 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated owns 10,373 shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 5,000 shares. Alberta Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 80,000 shares to 40,170 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 8,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,125 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).