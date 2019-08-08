As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Riverpark Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Diamond Hill Capital Management Decreased Stake in Mid (MAA) by $914,292

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 4,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $17.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.69. About 1.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 8,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 613,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.10M, down from 622,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.07. About 97,018 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares to 13,289 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 241 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Group Inc owns 450 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 100,501 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In owns 11,045 shares. Vgi Prns Pty Limited holds 17.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 95,693 shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 3.82% or 31,187 shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Co holds 2.42% or 57,442 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 162 shares. Tremblant Cap Group invested in 44,756 shares. Beese Fulmer accumulated 703 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management invested in 50,190 shares. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 526 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 4,620 shares. Bath Savings reported 3,800 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management holds 5,400 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.20 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 256,440 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $107.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Cl B (BRKB) by 64,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity.