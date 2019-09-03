As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Meritage Group LP Has Boosted Its Position; As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Share Price Declined, First Trust Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $516,152

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 53,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 47,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 475,314 shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 152,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.43 million, up from 151,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Zacks Inv Management holds 0.04% or 18,339 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,359 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 13,074 shares stake. Dubuque Natl Bank holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgepoint Investment Group holds 170,585 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Westwood Incorporated reported 9,945 shares stake. Msd LP reported 740,545 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.01% or 371,855 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 25,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 251,872 shares to 577,670 shares, valued at $32.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 185,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,319 shares, and cut its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $189.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.