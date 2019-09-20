As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lifted Holding; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $454,530 as Share Price Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $28.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.59. About 3.48 million shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 186,074 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92M, down from 189,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated holds 2,925 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,266 shares. Koshinski Asset Management owns 2,252 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 1.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.47 million shares. Becker Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Founders Capital Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 53 shares. 991 were reported by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Selkirk Ltd Co has 14,415 shares for 14.69% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And Associates holds 375 shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc stated it has 210 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 2.92% or 22,494 shares in its portfolio. 4,495 are owned by United Asset Strategies. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Co has 0.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 296,686 shares or 10.34% of its portfolio.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 28,039 shares to 297,376 shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,574 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.