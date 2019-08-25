As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ims Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Maple Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 190,229 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 195,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23M shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 85,640 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha" published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga" on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga" published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha" on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 24, 2019.