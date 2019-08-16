As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Position by $340,215

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 2.75M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 352 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $18.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.79. About 1.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 28,200 shares to 47,115 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.