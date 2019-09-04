As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder First Interstate Bank Has Upped Its Position; As Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fil LTD Has Lowered Position by $1.26 Million

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 937,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.09 million, down from 976,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 94,488 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 2,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.15. About 700,159 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,377 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Advisory Service Ntwk Llc has 8,608 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 1.39 million shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 7,639 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership accumulated 3,330 shares. S&Co invested in 0.13% or 650 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 58,227 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Services Automobile Association accumulated 459,240 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 59,043 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 129,771 shares. Moreover, Bp Pcl has 2.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). One Capital accumulated 913 shares. Milestone Grp accumulated 0.12% or 521 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,513 shares. Argi Inv Serv Limited Com invested in 726 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 38,319 shares to 11,649 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,728 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd Llc holds 7,425 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 9.16M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 89,968 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 207 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Legal & General Gp Public Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Principal Fincl Gp holds 550,423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 1.92 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 47,431 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 18,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,604 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 35,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).