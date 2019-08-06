As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Filament Has Trimmed Its Stake; Bb&T Securities Has Lifted Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding by $944,513

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 13,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 128,598 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 115,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 1.86 million shares traded or 64.05% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 03/05/2018 – Akamai Expects to Grow by Several Hundred Employees, Says CEO (Video); 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Inv Counsel invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ashfield Cap Lc has 2.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Interstate Natl Bank holds 1.89% or 4,769 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 30,760 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 3,758 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd owns 205,348 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association has 459,240 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Tikvah Management Lc stated it has 15.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 300 were accumulated by Omers Administration. 461 are held by Peddock Cap Limited Company. 2,736 were reported by Mount Vernon Associates Md. Enterprise Financial Corporation owns 1,603 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Co holds 17,898 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 1.05% or 29,020 shares. King Wealth holds 2.77% or 4,969 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4,016 shares to 190,008 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 136,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,652 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Jpmorgan Chase has 2.57M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.88% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 212,810 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Intl Group stated it has 65,795 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 732,412 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,402 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 55,830 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 350 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 38,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Company holds 0% or 3,694 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 319,467 shares.