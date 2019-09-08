As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Decatur Capital Management Decreased by $5.33 Million Its Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, down from 15,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 128,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 165,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 293,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares to 123,979 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 216,000 shares to 291,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 237,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.