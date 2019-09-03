As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Carret Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) by $739,520

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $17.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.03. About 2.84M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 51.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 11,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 10,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 22,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 892,773 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leidos -3.4% on downside EPS forecast – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Leidos lands $160M in Army communications software work – Washington Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KULR Technology Group Announces Partnership with Leidos to Supply NASA with Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Solution for International Space Station – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Be Disappointed With Their 98% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,600 shares to 7,931 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 8,240 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 156,357 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 282,420 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Samlyn Lc owns 1.12% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 740,159 shares. Invesco holds 479,263 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.12% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Southpoint Advsrs LP stated it has 1.90 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 700,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs invested in 63,673 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 699,414 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company owns 6,813 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 155,481 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 49,292 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 2.23M shares.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $167.91 million for 18.11 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd has 12,397 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 102,532 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc owns 1.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,909 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,035 shares. Schroder Invest Management invested in 317,049 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has 10,611 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Glaxis Cap Management Ltd Company holds 1,032 shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Limited Liability Corp holds 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,309 shares. 7,550 were accumulated by Gruss And. Greystone Managed Investments accumulated 7,384 shares. Middleton & Co Ma reported 5.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 0.61% or 36,450 shares in its portfolio. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp accumulated 6,334 shares. Snow LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Stock Has a China problem – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.