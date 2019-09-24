As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Brighton Jones Has Lowered by $1.72 Million Its Position; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Has Lowered by $2.29 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 909 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 75,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.89 million, down from 76,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 318,835 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG)

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 17,671 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 73,083 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 162,090 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust reported 3,300 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested in 20,645 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shelton Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Andra Ap owns 80,100 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Korea Invest stated it has 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Lomas Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 705,058 shares or 7.77% of the stock. Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 168 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). James Investment Rech stated it has 168,429 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. 25,164 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legal And General Public Ltd Liability stated it has 2.29 million shares. Wendell David Associate stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alley Limited Co invested in 4,541 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 1,004 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2,693 shares stake. Nomura Holdg accumulated 63,249 shares. Albion Group Ut owns 11,868 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). L S Advisors Inc holds 2.03% or 8,139 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited reported 4,803 shares stake. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.26% or 376 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 1,052 shares. Howard Mngmt accumulated 18,859 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Capital Management has 2.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,107 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 9,930 shares to 35,190 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,928 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

