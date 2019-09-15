As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Highlander Capital Management Lowered Position; Sasco Capital Has Cut Holding in Oneok (OKE) by $11.66 Million

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 171,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 644,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.36M, down from 816,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 1.70 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 315,865 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 4,291 shares. Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 957,463 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 475,693 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 13,401 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 3,755 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1,970 shares. Verity & Verity Lc holds 0.64% or 42,776 shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.39% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Lifeplan Fincl Gp holds 0.17% or 5,030 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mercer Advisers reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Advisory Serv invested in 0.08% or 6,469 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.04% stake.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 438,957 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $37.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,394 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 212,848 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 52,371 shares. Sigma Planning holds 16,165 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,795 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 566,683 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 10.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 296,686 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,432 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc has 14,465 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 2,913 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Cap Research Investors holds 2.47% or 4.11M shares. Weybosset Research & Mgmt Lc invested in 0.33% or 297 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 982 shares. Community Tru And Investment accumulated 7,203 shares.