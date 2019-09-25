As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Has Increased Holding; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stock Price Declined, Beech Hill Advisors Increased Its Holding

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1752.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 16,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 710,415 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.58M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 6,774 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd. Numerixs Investment invested 0.07% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Phocas Fincl Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Moreover, Sei Investments Communication has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Amp Invsts Ltd owns 98,718 shares. 67,404 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Heitman Real Est Limited Liability stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bridgewater Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 135,128 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 8.37M shares. Pggm Invests, Netherlands-based fund reported 422,747 shares. Forward Management Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Mirae Asset Invs Limited reported 3,721 shares.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07B and $660.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 30,113 shares to 162,227 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl. A (BRKA) by 44 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Towercrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 142 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First United Comml Bank Trust holds 150 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. E&G Limited Partnership holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,111 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 1,077 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.89% or 13,618 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 8,245 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,906 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Co accumulated 3,178 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Triangle Wealth has 747 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Advisors Limited accumulated 9,220 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 42,771 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 5.01% stake. Sfmg owns 1,649 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.