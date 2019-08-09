As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Flow Traders Us Has Lowered Holding by $940,562; Dexcom (DXCM) Valuation Rose While M&T Bank Upped Its Holding

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 274.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 9,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 12,394 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 3,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 828,259 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 33,298 shares to 80,365 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Global Markets Holdi by 212,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 24,635 shares to 70,402 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,352 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

