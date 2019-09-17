As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered Holding; Mix Telematics LTD (MIXT) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Raised Position by $611,655 as Market Value Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (MIXT) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 40,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 87,798 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 47,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Mix Telematics Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 51,456 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 11,616 shares to 12,066 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 57,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Grp reported 45,180 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 246 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc owns 50,000 shares. 142,700 were accumulated by Polar Cap Llp. Beddow Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 273 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlas Browninc holds 824 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Tremblant Cap stated it has 5.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Corp owns 57,785 shares. 3,600 are held by Navellier Assoc. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 2.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca holds 3.96% or 4,881 shares. 1,342 are held by Schnieders Capital Management Limited Company. East Coast Asset has 10.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,202 shares. Essex Services stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 332,186 shares to 449,374 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 28,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,051 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

