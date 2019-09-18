As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Evermay Wealth Management Lowered by $386,172 Its Holding; Hess (HES) Shares Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Stake by $7.83 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 124,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 371,061 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.59 million, down from 495,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 1.12 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 3,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $15.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.65. About 872,740 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.19 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 121 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Com owns 31,430 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And owns 2,750 shares. Ipswich Investment reported 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenbrier Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 11.1% or 35,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,607 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 14,465 shares stake. Windward Capital Ca holds 6.53% or 27,648 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Holding Pte Ltd reported 11.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 26,146 shares. Gruss And stated it has 15.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Page Arthur B holds 1.47% or 948 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 5,455 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.37 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 3,047 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 4,827 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co invested in 30,028 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.07% stake. 9.45 million were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 167,587 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt stated it has 300 shares. Sun Life has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cleararc Capital has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Conning has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Metropolitan Life Co New York invested in 0.04% or 38,259 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 1.13 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 236 shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,205 shares to 272,042 shares, valued at $37.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 7,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.