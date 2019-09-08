As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Discovery Capital Management Raised Position; Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) by $1.71 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 18,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 990,320 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 217,100 shares to 82,900 shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,441 shares to 334,801 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $341.62M for 7.79 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.