As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Compton Capital Management Has Lowered by $306,160 Its Holding; As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Market Value Declined, Holder Dalton Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.84M market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.0784 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1484. About 708,155 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.73. About 1.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Ramps Up Its Efforts to Contain Roku’s Growth – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tech, Financial Shares Rally Thursday Amid Trade-Talk Optimism, Rising Treasury Yields – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 444,100 shares to 13.95 million shares, valued at $23.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,319 shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).