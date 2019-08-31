As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Lifted Stake by $512,640; Laffer Investments Lifted Its At&T (T) Stake by $41.77 Million; Shares Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 8,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48 million, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201

Laffer Investments increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 1,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00B, up from 62,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 76 shares to 14,539 shares, valued at $645.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,731 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,278 shares to 174,583 shares, valued at $26.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,935 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).