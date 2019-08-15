As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Clark Capital Management Group Cut Its Position; As Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $88.90 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.5. About 2.89M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 239,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $326.92. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.59 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 65,941 shares to 982,514 shares, valued at $33.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 55,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Management holds 3.24% or 604 shares in its portfolio. C World Group A S holds 303,511 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company holds 337 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,280 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company holds 2.31% or 8,565 shares in its portfolio. Kistler stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 144 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 4,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Savings Bank And invested in 9,600 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4.78% or 8,278 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc reported 82,559 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 1.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wunderlich Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,453 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 257,727 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $61.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 148,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.91 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

