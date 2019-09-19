As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 6567.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 197,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 200,158 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.56 million, up from 3,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.85. About 1.08 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 3,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.86. About 1.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.01 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest accumulated 581 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Notis has 1,321 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 56,069 shares. Orca Inv Lc stated it has 434 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.78% stake. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.63% or 808 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Llc has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 614 shares. Consolidated Investment Ltd invested in 1.24% or 1,250 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 114 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 1,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.5% or 1,079 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shockwave Med Inc by 50,182 shares to 20,030 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 325,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A holds 7,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cleararc owns 4,830 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd, Maine-based fund reported 2,572 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 73,299 shares. 40,525 were reported by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Parkside Savings Bank And Tru reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Comm Of Vermont reported 219 shares. 4,122 are held by Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 53,440 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co owns 46,078 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate stated it has 4,717 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 1,983 shares. 61,933 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).